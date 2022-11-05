Search

05 Nov 2022

‘Job done’ for Burton against FA Cup minnows Needham Market

‘Job done’ for Burton against FA Cup minnows Needham Market

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 7:51 PM

Dino Maamria called it “job done” after his Burton side avoided an FA Cup giant-killing.

Goals from Deji Oshilaja and Joe Powell saw off Southern League Premier Division side Needham Market 2-0 to book a place in the second round.

The Brewers boss had to wait for Powell to fire home with the last kick of the game to be sure of Albion’s safe passage after Oshilaja had scored in the first half.

He said: “Job done. I think that is the most important thing. We all spoke about being in the hat at five o’clock and we are.

“I don’t think we were clinical today. We spoke in the week about how we would have chances and we would need to be clinical. First half we had some real open goal chances and we could have killed off the game but we didn’t.

“Credit to them. They came with a game plan to slow the game down and stay in the game for as long as possible and throw the kitchen sink at it towards the end but in terms of our own performance we have to do better than that.

“We scored two goals and we kept a clean sheet but our performance levels need to be much better than that. Overall we were comfortable but the only disappointing thing is that we weren’t clinical.”

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knew his side faced a tough game against opposition four leagues higher but was full of praise for his side.

“I am so proud,” he said.

“It was always going to be tough coming here. They are a big strong side and it was tough in the first half. The goal I am disappointed with, but it happened and the lads showed great fight.

“We adjusted things a little bit at half-time and we spoke about being braver, more on the front foot and more aggressive and I thought we were brilliant in the second half.

“I thought the headlines were going to be written when the ball fell to Jake Dye late on, but they got in a great block and at the end there are a few heavy legs and Burton managed to break out and the second goal kills you. It doesn’t sound as good at 2-0 but I can’t be any prouder of the lads. They were magnificent.”

The Suffolk side were in the competition proper for the first time in their history and the manager hoped it acted as an inspiration for more in the future.

He added: “You just need something to fall for you in the FA Cup and it wasn’t to be for us but I am hoping it makes the lads hungry for more. It has been a great experience and we want more of it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media