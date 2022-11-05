Search

05 Nov 2022

Jamie Vermiglio says Buxton’s FA Cup success is ‘a brilliant achievement’

Jamie Vermiglio says Buxton's FA Cup success is 'a brilliant achievement'

05 Nov 2022 8:30 PM

Buxton manager Jamie Vermiglio hailed a “brilliant achievement” as they reached the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season with a 2-0 win over Merthyr – but insists they were far from their best.

Buxton were given a penalty when Liam Angel appeared to handle the ball inside the area and Diego De Girolamo stepped up to put the hosts in front and the home side eased any nerves heading into the final minutes when they grabbed a second through Jason Gilchrist.

After the game, Vermiglio said: “It’s a brilliant achievement for the club, the town, the people, the chairman, and everyone’s going to be happy with it.

“The performance was not great. I thought Merthyr were excellent.

“Their fitness levels were incredible and (they) moved the ball well, we couldn’t get a touch in the first half but again we showed we were able to defend our box.

“But the aim is to try and get through to the third round, that’s where dreams do come true, Manchester United away, imagine something like that, so now you really start to believe because you’re in touching distance.”

Merthyr full-back Adam Davies took to Twitter to express his disappointment at being knocked out of the first round.

He tweeted: “Devastated but so proud to be part of this club, a special group of players and staff and with support like that who knows where we can go.”

