Modern Games too good in Breeders’ Cup Mile

Charlie Appleby won the Breeders’ Cup Mile for the second year in a row as the globetrotting Modern Games continued his love affair with the USA.
The Dubawi colt won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar 12 months ago – after initially breaking through the gates and being reinstated – and was captain of the Moulton Paddocks raiding party as he repeated the dose over the same distance in Keeneland.
Settled in mid-division alongside 2020 winner Order Of Australia by big-race rider William Buick in the early stages, his jockey was keen to avoid being penned in on the rails.
Angling out wide as the field turned for home, Buick soon pressed the button aboard the French Guineas champion, and he flew home to hit the wire first ahead of the fast-finishing pair Shirl’s Speight (second) and Kinross (third).
Appleby landed the race with Space Blues 12 months ago and the victory of Modern Games enhanced the Godolphin handler’s fine record at the Breeders’ Cup, taking his tally to eight winners from just 16 runners.
