Caroline Garcia overturns early deficit to book final four ticket in Texas

Caroline Garcia rallied from a set down to beat Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6 (5) and claim the final semi-final spot at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
After getting off to a strong start, Garcia allowed too many unforced errors to creep into her game, costing her a break advantage and later the first set.
However, that lapse allowed her to reset, and the Frenchwoman emerged much sharper in the second, which she took in dominant fashion.
Kasatkina responded in kind in the third, making for a competitive final set which Garcia was ultimately able to win by a single point.
Speaking in her on-court interview after the match, Garcia said: “I tried to stay very positive, keep fighting, try to play aggressive, even if (Kasatkina) is probably the best defensive player in the world and such a fighter.
“We have kind of very opposite games, so it made some great rallies.”
Garcia will meet Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the next round, while Aryna Sabalenka will face world number one Iga Swiatek, who wrapped up her group stage matches on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Coco Gauff.
