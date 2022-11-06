Search

06 Nov 2022

St Johnstone beat Rangers to pile pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst

St Johnstone beat Rangers to pile pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 3:11 PM

Pressure piled on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a shock 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone left them seven points behind Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

The Govan side dominated the first half at McDiarmid Park but found themselves behind in the 41st minute when 24-year-old wing-back James Brown thundered in a stunning drive from 25 yards for his first ever goal.

Former Rangers striker Nicky Clark grabbed a second in the 62nd minute before Gers skipper James Tavernier reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute – but that was the sum total of their reply.

It was St Johnstone’s first home win over Rangers since March 2010 and seething Gers fans vented their frustration at the final whistle, with Van Bronckhorst’s tenure now under further scrutiny.

There had seemed little prospect of an upset in Perth despite an ongoing injury crisis at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst was glad to welcome back centre-back Ben Davies from a groin complaint and midfielder John Lundstram had served a one-game ban.

Saints boss Callum Davidson revealed a sickness bug in the camp, with captain Liam Gordon missing.

Elliott Parish took over from injured number one goalkeeper Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair was recalled from his loan spell at Montrose to take his place on the bench.

Rangers started the game strongly and in the sixth minute Parish had to save from Malik Tillman’s effort from a tight angle, following Tavernier’s cross

Minutes later, Parish dived low to his left to push a decent Lundstram drive round the post for a corner and the home side emerged unscathed.

In the 11th minute Antonio Colak should have done much better when he was sent through on goal by Tillman but veteran Perth defender Andrew Considine ensured the Croatia striker did not get a shot on goal.

As the siege on the St Johnstone goal continued, Gers winger Fashion Sakala leapt above defender Adam Montgomery to head a Borna Barisic corner off the crossbar.

However, against the run of play the home side took the lead and it all started when a mix-up between Lundstram and Sakala gave possession away.

Rangers still had a chance to take control but that was passed up and when Perth striker Stevie May’s shot from the edge of the box was blocked out to Brown, he thundered a drive high past Gers keeper Allan McGregor for a landmark goal.

It was the third successive league game in which Rangers had conceded first and it turned the second half into a huge 45 minutes but the Ibrox side were less than convincing.

Parish made a comfortable save from Ryan Kent’s long-distance drive in the 56th minute but it was clear that the home side had grown in confidence.

Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield replaced Davies and Tillman on the hour mark before the home side doubled their lead.

May beat 18-year-old Gers defender Leon King on the byline and Clark got in front of Barisic at the near post to flick his cross past McGregor and immediately the huge travelling support turned their ire on van Bronckhorst.

Rangers rallied. Lundstram sent a left-footed shot from the edge of the box just off the outside of post before Tavernier beat Parish with a shot from the edge of the box, after Considine headed clear a corner.

Back in the game, the Govan side piled on the pressure.

Lundstram hit the bar with a powerful 25-yard drive before Parish saved a Tavernier header and a long-distance effort from Lundstram but the desperate Light Blues ran out of time – and so too, perhaps, has Van Bronckhorst.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media