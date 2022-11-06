Search

06 Nov 2022

Paul Mullin grabs a birthday double as Wrexham beat Oldham in FA Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 3:40 PM

Wrexham hammered fellow National League club Oldham Athletic 3-0 to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2018.

Birthday-boy Paul Mullin celebrated turning 28 with a brace, after Sam Dalby’s first goal since September sent Phil Parkinson’s side on their way at the Racecourse Ground.

Their dominant performance highlighted exactly why they have lost just once in their last 15 games.

Glamour club Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, took just 10 minutes to take the lead.

Jayson Leutwiler could only push Luke Young’s low strike into the path of Dalby, who tapped home at the back post.

Nathan Sheron ensured it remained at just the one as he cleared Callum McFadzean’s effort off the line before goal machine Mullin hit his 13th of the season when he fired a low effort beyond Leutwiler in the 25th minute.

Oldham started better in the second half with Timmy Abraham heading at Mark Howard.

But Mullin killed the game off just after the hour when he rose highest to head home from a long throw.

The in-form striker was then denied a birthday treble by a Leutwiler save.

