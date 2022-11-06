Search

06 Nov 2022

Ange Postecoglou excited to see the best of Sead Haksabanovic

Ange Postecoglou excited to see the best of Sead Haksabanovic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 4:07 PM

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expects Sead Haksabanovic to go from strength to strength after the attacking midfielder netted his first two goals for the club in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Dundee United.

The Montenegro international has made a lively start to his Celtic career both in wide and central positions since signing in late August and he struck twice in the first half to get his goal tally up and running.

The former Rubin Kazan player tapped home an early opener after being set up by Jota and fired a first-time strike to put Celtic back in front before half-time, following Steven Fletcher’s VAR-assisted penalty.

“It was good for him,” Postecoglou said. “He has been working hard.

“I think we will see the best of Sead in the second half of the season because he missed pre-season.

“But he has been contributing for us. We watch him in training every day and he has got goals in him for sure.

“He is really creative, a great technical player and that will give him confidence. It was good to see but all our attacking players and substitutes came on and made a difference again and got their goals.”

Substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada struck in a dramatic finale after United scored a late equaliser when Dylan Levitt’s cross skimmed over Tony Watt’s head and landed in the far corner.

Postecoglou hailed his side’s character to bounce back from the late blow and move seven points clear in the cinch Premiership but stated the reaction was no surprise.

“People probably realise by now that it doesn’t happen by chance,” he said. “It is part of this team.

“It sounds a bit corny, the old ‘we don’t stop’, but we established early on that’s the team we want to be.

“It gets overlooked on a weekly basis because when we are winning games we are still going at the opposition and it has just become who we are as a team.

“In circumstances when we do need goals, nothing changes and the boys are at it. Credit to them because they found a way to win the game of football.”

United fell three points adrift at the foot of the table but have a chance to close the gap when they host Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Head coach Liam Fox was frustrated at the way his side defended the corner which led to Furuhashi netting Celtic’s crucial third in the last minute.

But there was plenty for United fans to be encouraged by after they survived some early second-half pressure and began to play some good passes and cause some nerves around the stadium.

Glenn Middleton had an effort cleared off the line and Ryan Edwards headed against the post before they got their second equaliser.

Fox said: “At this point I’m sore and it’s still a bit raw but I’m pretty sure when I look back at it, we can take some positives from it and tidy up on a few things for what will be a difficult game on Wednesday.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media