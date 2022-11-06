Search

06 Nov 2022

Phil Parkinson proud of his Wrexham players after FA Cup cruise against Oldham

06 Nov 2022 4:14 PM

Phil Parkinson hopes Wrexham showed the country what they are about after hammering Oldham Athletic 3-0 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Over 9,000 fans packed into the Racecourse Ground as goal machine Paul Mullin celebrated his 28th birthday with a double after Sam Dalby’s first strike since September opened the scoring.

A lot has been made of the club’s Hollywood ownership with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at the helm.

But their football did the talking as they maintained their perfect home record this season.

“We can play, we’ve got some really good footballers. But I like honesty, hard work and endeavour,” insisted Parkinson.

“It was great for the country to see what we’re about and the atmosphere at the Racecourse. This club is alive and kicking and we’re building good platforms here.

“I’m very pleased. I thought it was a very professional performance and we scored some good goals.

“I’m pleased with the work ethic of the team, it was fantastic and something I wanted them to show.

“It keeps our home record going, we set high standards and we reached that today.”

Parkinson would love a glamour third-round tie, but isn’t getting carried away ahead of Monday’s second-round draw.

“We’ve got to get there first,” stressed Parkinson. “The aim is a big draw from a higher division to test ourselves.”

Oldham boss David Unsworth said: “It’s a disappointing result. I said it was a free hit before the game, but all credit to Wrexham.

“We’ve got to focus on the league now, that was always our priority.”

