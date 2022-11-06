Weld content with Breeders’ Cup boost for Tahiyra

Dermot Weld was pleased to see Tahiyra’s form further enhanced after watching Meditate roll to a comfortable victory at the Breeders’ Cup meeting.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained Meditate was a cosy winner of the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland on Friday night, after chasing home Tahiyra in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September and also filling the runner-up spot in the Cheveley Park Stakes.
Weld opted to send Tahiyra, who has won each of her two starts, on a winter break following her two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Meditate but her stock her certainly risen in her absence.
When it was put to him that Tahiyra’s form got a good boost in America, Weld said: “It did indeed, it was a very good performance by her.”
Tahiyra, who is a Siyouni half-sister to Weld’s former star and Breeders’ Cup Turf champion Tarnawa, is wintering at her owner the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud and Weld is anticipating a big 2023 for his new flagbearer.
He said: “She’s a very talented filly and we’ll look forward to the spring. She’s on her winter break, 48 hours after she won we decided she’d go on holiday and have a nice break.
“I think it will stand to her, to have made that hard call immediately after she won the Group One – off on holidays and gone.
“She’s a filly that will grow and develop, she just needs to grow and develop and strengthen a little bit more.
“I saw her the other day over in Gilltown and she looked magnificent.”
Tahiyra is a best-priced 4-1 favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas, with Meditate a general 6-1 shot.
