Curzon Ashton boss Adam Lakeland relishing Cambridge replay after FA Cup draw

Proud Curzon Ashton manager Adam Lakeland was delighted to bag a replay at the Abbey Stadium after his National League North side drew 0-0 at home against League One Cambridge.

There were 72 places between the teams ahead of kick-off but Curzon gave as good as they got and deserved a second bite at the cherry.

Lakeland said: “I’m really proud of the players, we gave a really good account of ourselves and I can’t really ask for any more than that.

“Despite all that, my initial feeling is one of disappointment as I thought we should have won the game.

“We created some good chances, and on another day we’d have got over the line.

“It wasn’t meant to be, but we’re not out of it yet.

“I thought our discipline and concentration, and the way we played out the game tactically, was brilliant.

“I’ve got an honest and hard-working bunch here.

“We’re not flashy but we compete well at our own level, and I knew we’d compete well against Cambridge.

“Obviously we know that they were huge favourites, and they will be for the replay, but I think that will enhance us.

“It’s going to be a mammoth challenge but our away form has been good this season so this tie isn’t over yet.”

In what was the first-ever meeting between these clubs, both sides created numerous opportunities in the opening half.

Harvey Knibbs was Cambridge’s chief threat while early Curzon sub Connor Dimaio fluffed a great chance just before the interval.

Chances were fewer and further between in the second period, with the U’s creating the more clear-cut efforts.

Curzon keeper Chris Renshaw saved superbly from Knibbs and Lewis Simper, but the goal wouldn’t come and so it’s back to Cambridge for that replay.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said: “It’s not been a success story for us today but at the end of it we’re still in the hat for the second round and that’s the most important thing.

“We just seemed to take a bit too long to get going.

“It’s been a tough game but there’s been disappointment in moments.

“We know now that we’ll have to give a much better showing in the replay.

“The players will need to find their level, and they’ve not always been doing that in the last couple of months.

“I need to see more craft, creativity and tempo.

“We’ve not been anywhere near our fluid best today or even recently, so we need to improve.

“Maybe we’re lacking in confidence a bit, but these 17 or 18 players I’ve got available right now, that’s it until January.

“I’ve just got to try and get the best out of the players now.”