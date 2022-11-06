Search

06 Nov 2022

Callaghan earns Cork plaudits after Captain Kangaroo success

Callaghan earns Cork plaudits after Captain Kangaroo success

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 6:11 PM

Willie Mullins was full of praise for conditional jockey Kieran Callaghan after he steered Captain Kangaroo to victory in the Paddy Power Cork Grand National.

The champion trainer booked the 7lb claimer to ride the high-class Stratum in a conditions hurdle at the Mallow track during the summer after stable jockey Paul Townend was stood down due to injury.

However, Stratum was ultimately withdrawn after the raceday stewards ruled Callaghan was not a like for like replacement for Townend, much to Mullins’ annoyance.

The jockey certainly showed what he can do aboard 11-1 shot Captain Kangaroo, who was travelling strongly at the head of affairs rounding the home turn and dug deep on the run-in to see off the challenge of Defi Bleu by two and a quarter lengths.

“The last time I brought this rider down here, they wouldn’t let him ride. He is back and is good enough to replace any rider I have and he proved it there today,” said Mullins.

“Kieran gave him a great spin, the horse was fantastic and did it well. It is great to see him coming back right after such a long time without a win.

“I think ground and trip are a big help to him and I think we’ll stay handicapping for the time being.”

Mullins was completing a double following the success of the Townend-ridden El Barra in the preceding Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite EBF Novice Chase.

The 7-4 shot had just enough left in the tank to claim the Grade Three prize by half a length from 13-8 favourite Idas Boy and a step up to Grade One level could now be on the cards.

“As Paul said, he owed him that after unshipping him in Listowel and it is nice to see him do that. That is his first winner back (after injury) and I’m looking forward to having the rest of the winter with him,” Mullins added.

“He was untidy at the second-last and I was afraid he might fade out after making the mistake, but he popped up and galloped to the line.

“The Drinmore (at Fairyhouse) is his last race as a novice and I don’t know if he would be good enough but he could go there, although I might find something easier.”

Cool Survivor justified 8-11 favouritism in the Listed Paddy’s Rewards Club EBF Novice Hurdle with a ready success in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

Elliott’s assistant, Ian Amond, said: “The step up in trip suited and he took the step up in grade in his stride.

“Obviously the ground is bad enough but Jack said he got through it. He is a nice horse who is going the right way and will have to step up again in grade somewhere down the line.

“He will be a fine horse for fences but that is a while away yet.”

Elliott matched Mullins’ double by landing the concluding bumper with 5-2 chance Mollys Mango, with Jamie Codd the winning rider.

Gavin Cromwell also secured two winners, via Inothewayurthinkin (7-2) in the Paddy Power From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Maiden Hurdle and La Malmason (5-1) in the Paddy Power Dear Lord I’ve Left The Immersion On Mares Maiden Hurdle.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media