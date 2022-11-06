Torquay score stoppage-time equaliser to earn FA Cup replay against 10-man Derby

National League basement side Torquay scored a stoppage-time equaliser to force an FA Cup first-round replay at League One high-flyers Derby.

Will Goodwin swooped to snatch a 2-2 draw for United following a goalmouth scramble after the Gulls laid siege to 10-man County’s goal in the closing stages at Plainmoor.

Goodwin’s leveller capped a memorable fightback from 2-0 down for the home side, which began when Asa Hall slotted home from the penalty spot in the 56th minute following an incident which saw Derby defender Eiran Cashin sent off.

Prior to that, the Rams looked to be in full control of the tie thanks to a brace from Will Osula.

Derby went close through Lewis Dobbin early on before their first-half pressure told in the 27th minute when they took the lead in front of their fans in the away stand at the Babbacombe End.

A swift move down the right resulted in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing teeing up County skipper Max Bird and his near-post cross was converted by Osula.

Derby danger man Mendez-Laing came within a whisker of making it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a scorching shot that flew just over.

Striker Osula doubled his and County’s tally in the 47th minute, finishing off his drive into the left-hand side of the box with an unstoppable low shot which flew past Mark Halstead off the wet surface.

United were given a lifeline 10 minutes later though, when Cashin saw red for a foul on Goodwin and home skipper Hall converted from spot.

Despite that setback, the 10 men of Derby looked set to hold on until Torquay struck deep into stoppage time following a late push which saw goalkeeper Halstead go up for a corner.