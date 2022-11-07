Search

07 Nov 2022

Andy Farrell knows exactly what he wants from his Ireland team

Andy Farrell knows exactly what he wants from his Ireland team

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says there is more to rugby than “beating your chest” on the back of his side’s bruising victory over physical world champions South Africa.

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus branded the Irish “softies” just three years ago but they produced an inspired defensive display to lay down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup pool-stage clash in Paris.

Farrell dismissed the significance of Erasmus’ comments and believes recent form, including Saturday’s statement 19-16 success in Dublin, shows his side are focusing on their own strengths.

“I don’t make a big thing about it because I don’t want to get distracted,” he said. “I want us to bring our own physicality because we know how to.

“I don’t want to make the game too emotional because I want us to be accurate in what we do. I think the game has moved on a little bit now in as far as beating your chest and going out there and that’ll do.

“We’re trying to concentrate more and more on ourselves and I think that’s showing in how we’re playing at the minute.”

Tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen paved the way for Ireland’s 10th successive home victory.

Farrell has won 16 of 17 fixtures at the Aviva Stadium ahead of autumn appointments with Fiji and Australia.

The Englishman says making the ground a fortress has been a conscious effort and warned there is more to come from his squad.

“We expect it of ourselves,” he said of the enviable home record.

“We talk about it a lot and it’s pleasing that we’re able to back that up against a side that we really rate and that we’re going to be competing hard against over the next year or so.”

Speaking about beating the Springboks, he continued: “It builds on our confidence in different areas because it’s a different type of game than that’s been thrown at us over the past couple of years. That’s definite.

“But having said that, I think the belief was there anyway. We know from what we talk about and from what we’re trying to achieve in our preparation all the time there’s more in us and that’s the realisation.”

Victory over South Africa followed a historic summer series success in New Zealand to cement Ireland’s status as the world’s top-ranked nation.

Try-scorer Hansen, who capped the move of the match by diving over in the left corner, believes the Irish are unstoppable when in top form.

“When we’re doing our things right we know there’s not a team that can handle what we’re doing,” said the Australia-born wing.

“We’ve just got to keep sticking to our key principles and we’ll end up coming out on top.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media