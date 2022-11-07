England teams chase World Cup glory on multiple fronts

A big week lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the various semi-finals and final that the nation’s teams will be involved in.

Cricket

England secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals on Saturday as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sydney to claim second place in their Super 12 group. Jos Buttler’s side will now take on India in the last four at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, vying for the right to face either New Zealand or Pakistan in Sunday’s Melbourne final. The match against India starts at 8am UK time and can be watched on Sky Sports. England won the competition in 2010 and were runners-up in 2016.

Rugby League

Saturday also saw England’s rugby league men’s side advance to the last four of the World Cup they are hosting, winning their quarter-final against Papua New Guinea in Wigan 46-6. Aiming to make a second successive final, they play Samoa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday at 2.30pm (BBC One) – a team they thumped 60-6 in their group stage opener. Champions Australia and New Zealand meet in the other semi the day before at Elland Road, while the final is at Old Trafford on November 19. England are also through to the semi-finals of the women’s and wheelchair tournaments – both sides conclude their group matches on Wednesday, against Papua New Guinea at Headingley and Ireland at the Copper Box Arena respectively.

Rugby Union

At the women’s rugby union World Cup in New Zealand, England played in the semi-finals on Saturday, seeing off Canada 26-19 at Eden Park in Auckland. They are now set for a showdown at the same venue with hosts and defending champions New Zealand in a repeat of the 2017 final. The contest takes place on Saturday, kicking off at 6.30am UK time, and will be on ITV, with England seeking to win the competition for a third time.