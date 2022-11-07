Liam Kelly doubtful for Rochdale’s home clash against neighbours Salford

Liam Kelly is an injury doubt for Rochdale’s home clash with Salford.

Midfielder Kelly was forced off with a knock five minutes before the break in Dale’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, with Ethan Brierley coming on.

Tyrese Sinclair dropped to the bench for that game with Abraham Odoh starting, and it remains to be seen if boss Jim Bentley changes it up again. Scott Quigley, Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell remain sidelined.

Oscar Kelly became the club’s third youngest-ever debutant at 15 years, eight months and 29 days when he made a late substitute appearance against the Pirates.

Salford will assess Jack Jenkins ahead of the trip.

The Leeds loanee was replaced by Matty Lund midway through the second half of Saturday’s goalless cup draw with Peterborough – with what appeared to be cramp – and he will be monitored.

Luke Bolton recovered from illness to start against their League One opponents and should be involved once again, while Richard Nartey made a long-awaited return to the bench following an injury suffered in August.

Stevie Mallan, Conor McAleny, Kevin Berkoe and Liam Shephard are all making positive progress but Jason Lowe remains out.