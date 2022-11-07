Search

07 Nov 2022

Former Wales international Neil Taylor announces retirement from football

Former Wales defender Neil Taylor has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 33.

Taylor won 43 caps and made over 370 career appearances for Wrexham, Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

The full-back or wing-back was part of the Wales team that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Taylor scored his only international goal in a 3-0 victory over Russia in Toulouse during that tournament and also represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.

Writing on Twitter, Taylor said: “My professional career is over. Loved it. Onwards and upwards!!

“My mum said to me when I was 7 years old, if you ever want to stop you can, but if you’re in.. you’re all in, and I was!!

“But I no longer am. I’ve enjoyed my career immensely, playing from the National League all the way up to the Premier League and to the dizzy heights with my beloved Wales.

“I feel like I’ve rinsed out every ounce of ability (or lack of) that I had through hard work, determination & sacrifice.

“Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wales and Team GB.

“Managers, Staff, Players, Fans, New Era, the people who I now call friends and most importantly my whole family, without whom we all know, it isn’t possible.

“To my family and next career steps…I’m all in!!”

Taylor helped Swansea and Aston Villa win promotion to the Premier League and played his final game at Middlesbrough last season.

