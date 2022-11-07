Ivan Toney back from suspension as Brentford host League Two Gillingham

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is back from suspension for the Carabao Cup visit of Gillingham.
Christian Norgaard could make his return to action after an Achilles injury.
Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson and Thomas Strakosha are out injured.
League Two strugglers Gillingham have fitness concerns over Stuart O’Keefe and Olly Lee.
Captain O’Keefe came off with a quad injury during the FA Cup draw at Fylde, and fellow midfielder Lee was injured in the warm-up.
Jordan Green missed the trip and will be assessed while Ben Reeves and Shaun Williams are set to miss out again.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney, Janelt, Canos, Cox, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Lewis-Potter, Trevitt.
Gillingham provisional squad: Morris, McKenzie, Wright, Baggott, Law, Adelakun, O’Keefe, Ehmer, Jefferies, MacDonald, Alexander, Walker, Kashket, Mandron, Green, Turner, Akehurst, Mnoga, Gbode
