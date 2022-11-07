Search

07 Nov 2022

Highfield Princess set for more overseas trips next season

Highfield Princess set for more overseas trips next season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 3:55 PM

A return to the Breeders’ Cup and a trip to Australia are among the options under consideration for Highfield Princess next season after rounding off a memorable campaign at Keeneland on Saturday.

While it is hard to believe now, the five-year-old was beaten once at Chelmsford and twice at Wolverhampton in early 2022.

Even after bouncing back to winning ways on All-Weather Championship Finals Day at Newcastle, few could have envisaged her subsequent progress, with a Group Two success in the Duke of York Stakes followed by a hat-trick of Group One wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five Stakes.

She was among the leading hopes for Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in Kentucky – and while she had to make do with minor honours in fourth place, Quinn is justifiably proud of her achievements.

“She ran a good race, we were pleased with her and she’s come out of it absolutely fine,” the trainer said shortly after returning to Yorkshire on Monday morning.

“She’s been in training since last December to get her ready for the All-Weather Final and she’s danced every dance all over Europe in all the top races.”

Highfield Princess looks set to kick off next season with a defence of her Duke of York crown, with Quinn hoping an extended break will benefit her ahead of international targets this time next year.

“We’re going to give her a nice break now. We’ll start her campaign off at York next May and go from there,” he added.

“She’s had a wonderful year and we’re delighted that she’s staying in training. You can take the all-weather races out, so we’re aiming to have more in the tank for the second half of the year and right up to Christmas before she’s retired.

“She could go back to the Breeders’ Cup possibly or there’s The Everest (in Australia) and later on there’s Hong Kong, so there are a few different options.

“With all that in mind we want to give her a good break, bring her back for York and then you’ve Royal Ascot and the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five again. They’re all very hard to win, but the mare would have a chance in all of those if she’s at the top of her game.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with her and typical of her she ran her heart out again on Saturday.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media