Fowler looking for Colonel to be Mustard over fences

Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard could make his debut over fences at Navan on Sunday.

The seven-year-old is the star the County Meath-based handler’s small but select string of horses and although only once a winner over the smaller obstacles, he was a regular in Graded contests, often outrunning his odds.

He broke his duck over timber at Galway in October last year and then went onto finish second to Jonbon at Ascot and third to Sir Gerhard in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival before filling the same position in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Now attentions turn to the larger obstacles with Colonel Mustard reported to have schooled well ahead of his chasing bow, although his handler does admit to slight nerves as her shining light embarks on his new discipline in public.

“So far he seems in very good form and the plan is he’ll have an entry for a beginners chase at Navan on Sunday. All being well he will go there and that will be our starting point,” said Fowler.

“We’ve schooled him a lot and so far, so good. Obviously, you go into any chase, especially when you have so few horses, with a degree of trepidation, but so far so good, I’ve been happy with the way he’s been schooling.

“I would imagine it will be a really hot race like most beginners chases in the country, but if he could just run a nice race I would be happy.”

Colonel Mustard finished last season in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle over two and a half miles at Aintree and Fowler envisages he could explore longer distances once again this season.

She continued: “This is over two miles, but I would say there would be scope to step him up. We’ll look to get this first race out of the way and see where it takes us, but I think realistically we would be looking to go further with him over fences for sure.”

Having placed at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals over hurdles and also appeared at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, hopes are high he can hit the same heights in the chasing sphere, although the handler acknowledges that is not a given.

“We know his ability over hurdles and if that can translate then hopefully, he could dine at the top table,” continued Fowler.

“But he has to go out there and prove it and it is very much a blank canvas over fences. We all know it’s a different ball game over fences but I’m hoping it brings out the best in him. It would be amazing if he can take us to all the good places, but there are no guarantees with horses.”