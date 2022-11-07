Mansfield wait on Stephen Quinn and Stephen McLaughlin for Bradford game

Mansfield will make late calls on Stephen Quinn and Stephen McLaughlin ahead of their clash with Bradford on Tuesday night.

The pair were substituted with injuries in their 1-0 FA Cup first-round win over Barrow on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether they will be included against the Bantams.

Central midfielder Hiram Boateng will return from suspension and could be involved.

Striker Rhys Oates remains sidelined.

Winger Scott Banks is expected to feature for the Bantams once again.

The 21-year-old has recently made his comeback from injury and has played a part in each of City’s last two games and is expected to play more minutes in midweek.

Abo Eisa came off the bench in their 1-0 loss to Harrogate at the weekend and could have a part to play.

Talisman Andy Cook should return to the starting fold against his former side.