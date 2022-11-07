Injury rules Keshi Anderson out of Blackpool’s game against Middlesbrough

Blackpool midfielder Keshi Anderson is out of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Anderson suffered a hamstring injury on his return to action in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Luton and is to undergo a scan.

He will be joined on the sidelines by Jordan Thorniley, who will sit out under concussion protocols, and fellow defender Callum Connolly, who is suspended after reaching five bookings for the season against the Hatters.

The Seasiders have also been hit by illness – midfielder Charlie Patino started at the weekend, but lasted only until half-time – while Liam Bridcutt, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley remain on the sidelines.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the trip to the Lancashire coast.

Striker Duncan Watmore has missed the last three games with a head injury, but is closing in on a return.

Midfielder Matt Crooks has been used as a substitute in the last two games after his return to fitness and is pushing for a start.

However, Carrick named an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City and could keep faith with the men who have taken four points from the last two games.