Search

07 Nov 2022

Stevenage without banned Jordan Roberts for Charlton clash

Stevenage without banned Jordan Roberts for Charlton clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 8:09 PM

Stevenage will be without suspended forward Jordan Roberts for their home Carabao Cup tie against Charlton.

Roberts was shown a straight red card for kicking out while on the floor after a tackle in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Gateshead.

Boss Steve Evans made four changes for the first-round win at the weekend and could mix things up again, while Dean Campbell, Aaron Chapman, Jamie Reid and Saxon Earley are hoping to retain their places.

Stevenage have reached the third round of the competition for the first time following wins against Reading and Peterborough.

Charlton pair Terell Thomas and Conor McGrandles will both miss out after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s FA Cup win against Coalville.

Defender Thomas pulled his hamstring in the first half and midfielder McGrandles took a heavy knock to his ankle in the second period.

Boss Simon Garner confirmed centre-half Deji Elerewe will be included in the squad after being recalled from his loan spell at Wealdstone.

The Addicks beat QPR on penalties at home and then won at Walsall to reach the third round.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media