Stevenage without banned Jordan Roberts for Charlton clash

Stevenage will be without suspended forward Jordan Roberts for their home Carabao Cup tie against Charlton.

Roberts was shown a straight red card for kicking out while on the floor after a tackle in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Gateshead.

Boss Steve Evans made four changes for the first-round win at the weekend and could mix things up again, while Dean Campbell, Aaron Chapman, Jamie Reid and Saxon Earley are hoping to retain their places.

Stevenage have reached the third round of the competition for the first time following wins against Reading and Peterborough.

Charlton pair Terell Thomas and Conor McGrandles will both miss out after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s FA Cup win against Coalville.

Defender Thomas pulled his hamstring in the first half and midfielder McGrandles took a heavy knock to his ankle in the second period.

Boss Simon Garner confirmed centre-half Deji Elerewe will be included in the squad after being recalled from his loan spell at Wealdstone.

The Addicks beat QPR on penalties at home and then won at Walsall to reach the third round.