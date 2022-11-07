Search

07 Nov 2022

FA Cup giant-killers Alvechurch to face Forest Green in second round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 9:08 PM

Non-league Alvechurch have been rewarded for their FA Cup giant-killing exploits with a trip to Forest Green in the second round.

The Worcestershire-based side, who play in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central Division and are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, stunned Sky Bet League One side Cheltenham on Saturday.

They will now play another team from the third tier in 23rd-placed Forest Green, who themselves saw off non-league South Shields, following Monday’s draw.

In another intriguing tie, Wrexham, one of the National League pacesetters, host National League South Farnborough.

Wrexham, who have been rejuvenated following their high-profile Hollywood takeover last year, eased past Oldham at the weekend while Farnborough overcame Sutton.

Ebbsfleet, also of the National League South, host League One opposition in Fleetwood while National League North high-flyers King’s Lynn take on League Two Stevenage.

National League South Chippenham, who claimed a shock win over League One Lincoln, face another side from the same division in Burton.

Curzon Ashton will face Grimsby if they can see off Cambridge and Solihull will play Harrogate if they get past Hartlepool. Barnet or Chelmsford, meanwhile, will head to Accrington and Woking will host Exeter if they can knock out Oxford.

There is an all-League One clash between Portsmouth and MK Dons and two League Two sides in Walsall and Carlisle will face each other.

