Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praises battling Bracknell after avoiding upset

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praised battling seventh-tier Bracknell after his side’s 3-0 first-round win in the FA Cup.

The hosts defended resolutely but the gulf in class between the teams, with 105 places between them in the pyramid, told in the second half.

Bracknell’s resistance was broken by Dan Bayliss’ unfortunate own goal before Freddie Ladapo and Panutche Camara put the game to bed for the League One high fliers at a blustery Bottom Meadow.

The Southern League Premier Division South side can be proud of the fairy tale run that took them to the first round for the first time since 2000.

Ipswich will face another non-league side in the second round when they host Buxton.

McKenna said: “It was a tough game, it took us 20 minutes or so to adjust to the conditions and get a rhythm.

“Full credit to Bracknell. It’s their big day and their big night.

“I thought they should be proud of their efforts, they made it difficult for us. They tried to be aggressive.

“I’m just thankful in the end that we managed to control the game and get the goals, but again it’s Bracknell’s night and they should be proud of themselves.

“I wasn’t surprised it took that long for the goals to come. It can happen, their players were working ever so hard.

“Their organisation was good and we missed some chances towards the end of the first half.

“We knew we had to be patient and we knew when we got the first goal that we’d be okay. But credit to Bracknell for their organisation and their efforts.

“We have a lot of the ball in our league and come up against packed defences. We’re well used to it and know we have to wait for those opportunities.

“I’m glad to move into the next round, it’s a lovely tie. For us it’s a chance to go to the third round and we know we have to perform and do well.”

The game turned on its head as Bayliss fired over at one end before clumsily turning Kane Vincent-Young’s cross into his own net less than a minute later.

Ladapo, who had twice been thwarted by Michael Eacott and missed a great chance, got the second as he tapped home another cross from the left winger.

The impressive Vincent-Young had a goal ruled out for offside before summer signing Camara claimed his first for the club late on.

Despite the result joint boss Carl Withers was proud of his players, who had won four qualifying matches just to reach the first round of the competition.

“I’m really proud of this group of players and everything they’ve achieved,” said Withers.

“We got the performance we wanted, it was a big occasion for us and I’m proud with how they played.

“It was a great night being involved in a big cup tie live on TV, these opportunities don’t come around too often.

“Ipswich have been great, good luck to them in the next round.”