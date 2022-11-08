Search

08 Nov 2022

Travis Head replaces Aaron Finch in Australia squad for England ODI series

Travis Head replaces Aaron Finch in Australia squad for England ODI series

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 2:41 AM

Travis Head has been drafted into Australia’s squad as a replacement for Aaron Finch for the three-match ODI series against England that follows the T20 World Cup.

Finch relinquished the captaincy of Australia’s 50-over side and retired from the format after helping his side to a series clean sweep of Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in September.

Pat Cummins has taken on the mantle as skipper and Australia have resisted the temptation to rest him – and fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – ahead of a busy summer schedule.

Australia will play nine Tests from the end of this month to March and their trio of fast bowlers featured in Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign, in which they crashed out at the Super 12s group stage.

Mitchell Starc was peculiarly absent for the hosts and defending champions’ final match against Afghanistan but is included for ODIs against England at Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

The first ODI at Adelaide is four days after the T20 World Cup final – which England have a chance of being in having reached the knockout stages, where they will play India on Thursday – on November 17.

The series concludes five days after that at the MCG, with the penultimate match at Sydney on November 19, with Australia announcing a full-strength 14-strong group for the assignment.

Head has not featured in the format since June but averages 37.69 from 48 ODIs and has batted in every position from one to seven in the order.

Australia chair of selectors George Bailey said: “Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year’s World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it’s an important series.

“Travis Head returns in place of Aaron Finch having played well in Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier in the year. He has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up.

“Our next opportunity in the ODI format will be in India next year which will allow us to experience similar conditions as for the World Cup in October.”

Australia squad for ODI series v England: P Cummins (captain), A Agar, A Carey, C Green, J Hazlewood, T Head, M Labuschagne, M Marsh, G Maxwell, S Smith, M Starc, M Stoinis, D Warner, A Zampa.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media