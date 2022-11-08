A closer look at Group B as England and Wales look to make World Cup progress

With England and Wales drawn together in Group B, there is no doubt where the majority of interest will be from back home when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency gives a rundown of the key information for the runners and riders in a strong group.

England

FIFA ranking: 5

Qualifying record: 1st place UEFA European Group I. 26 points from possible 30.

Top scorer in qualifying: Harry Kane (12) – The winner of the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018, getting goals from Kane will undoubtedly have an impact on how far England go in the finals. With 51 goals for his country, the Tottenham striker is just two short of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record and could easily surpass the former captain in Qatar.

Manager: Gareth Southgate – Having led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the final of Euro 2020 last summer, Southgate will want to go even further this time around. He heads into the finals under some pressure, however, following a poor calendar year which saw England relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, the low point coming in a 4-0 home loss to Hungary in June.

One to watch: Jude Bellingham – The 19-year-old midfielder continues to impress at Borussia Dortmund and has been a rare positive in recent internationals, building a fine understanding with Declan Rice having become the youngest England player to feature at a major tournament during Euro 2020.

Last World Cup: 2018. Lost third-place play-off to Belgium.

Iran

FIFA ranking: 20

Qualifying record: 1st place in AFC Third Round Group A. 25 points from possible 30.

Top scorer in qualifying: Sardar Azmoun (10) – A fine qualifying campaign saw Azmoun reach double figures as he channelled his club form at Zenit St Petersburg to lead Iran to the World Cup. Having spent nine years in Russia, including 62 goals in 104 games in St Petersburg, he joined Bayer Leverkusen in January and has managed just one league goal since, meaning he will need to rediscover his international scoring touch if he is to impress in Qatar.

Manager: Carlos Queiroz – The former Manchester United assistant manager has plenty of international experience and is currently in his second spell as Iran coach. A near eight-year spell between 2011-2019 peaked when Queiroz guided Iran to within a point of qualifying from their group at the 2018 World Cup, finishing just behind Spain and Portugal. He went on to short stints in charge of Colombia and Egypt but is back at the Iran helm for a second World Cup.

One to watch: Mehdi Taremi – While Azmoun will be expected to provide the goals to help Iran cause some upsets in Qatar, Taremi has proven to also be more-than capable of scoring on the domestic and international stages. The 30-year-old has netted an impressive 62 goals in 114 appearances for current club Porto and, with 28 in 60 senior caps for Iran, he could prove a handful.

Last World Cup: 2018. Finished third in Group B behind Spain and Portugal.

United States

FIFA ranking: 16

Qualifying record: 3rd place in CONCACAF Third Round. 25 points from possible 42.

Top scorer in qualifying: Christian Pulisic (5) – The Chelsea forward will again have the hopes of the nation pinned on his shoulders and he led the way during a qualifying campaign which proved to be anything but straightforward. A record of 21 goals in 52 senior caps is testament to the 24-year-old’s goalscoring prowess.

Manager: Gregg Berhalter – A former international defender, the 49-year-old American had a short stint at Crystal Palace in 2001/02 and his managerial career saw him start out at Swedish side Hammarby before five years at Columbus Crew. Has been in charge of the United States since December 2018 and has a good record, also leading them to Nations League and Gold Cup glory.

One to watch: Brenden Aaronson – The 22-year-old winger followed Jesse Marsch from Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds and has caught the eye on occasion since debuting in the Premier League. Two of his six United States goals came in World Cup qualifying and pitting his wits against some of the world’s best defenders will stand him in good stead to make a mark in Qatar.

Last World Cup: 2014: Eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16.

Wales

FIFA ranking: 19

Qualifying record in qualifying: 2nd place in UEFA European Group G. 15 points from possible 24. Beat Austria and Ukraine in play-offs.

Top scorer: Gareth Bale (6) – The Wales captain is 33 and now plying his trade in the MLS for Los Angeles FC after a trophy-laden career at Real Madrid. But Wales’ record scorer is still capable of producing moments of individual brilliance, particularly from free-kicks.

Manager: Rob Page – Appointed interim manager in November 2020 when Ryan Giggs went on leave to contest court charges against him. Led Wales to the round of 16 at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and was appointed full-time boss after the World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine in June.

One to watch: Brennan Johnson – Missed out on Euro 2020 selection but has since kicked on at Nottingham Forest, scoring 19 goals last season as the former European champions returned to the top flight. Pace to burn and scored his first Wales goals against Belgium and Holland in the Nations League in June.

Last World Cup: 1958. Lost to Brazil in the quarter-finals.