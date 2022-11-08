Elliott in no rush with Galvin after Down Royal defeat

Gordon Elliott plans to give Galvin “a few easy weeks” following his disappointing run in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.

Narrowly beaten by Frodon in last year’s renewal of the first Grade One of the National Hunt season, Galvin went on to claim the notable scalp of A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown before finishing fourth behind the same horse in the Gold Cup in March.

Having made a successful reappearance in a Grade Three at Punchestown last month, the eight-year-old was the odds-on favourite to follow up at Down Royal, but was being ridden along before the home turn and finished fourth of the five runners.

“Galvin was a bit dead in himself so we’ll give him a few easy weeks. He’s sound and all, but he was a bit dead in himself,” said Elliott.

“He was disappointing, as was the horse in the maiden hurdle (Foxfire Glow), but they were the only two disappointments we had all weekend and there are going to be a few bubbles burst somewhere.”