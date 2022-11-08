Search

08 Nov 2022

Sepp Blatter: The choice of Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake

Sepp Blatter: The choice of Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 4:02 PM

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted it was “a mistake” to award the 2022 World Cup finals to Qatar.

The Gulf state has been heavily criticised for its human rights record and for not recognising same-sex marriage or civil partnerships.

The build-up to the tournament, which starts later this month, has also been marred by allegations that migrant workers in Qatar have been poorly treated.

Blatter was president of world football’s governing body when the 2022 finals were controversially awarded to Qatar in 2010.

The 86-year-old told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger: “The choice of Qatar was a mistake.

“At the time, we actually agreed in the (FIFA) Executive Committee that Russia should get the 2018 World Cup and the USA that of 2022.

“It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other.”

Blatter said he had voted for the United States and that former UEFA president Michel Platini had helped turn the vote in Qatar’s favour.

“Thanks to the four votes of Platini and his (UEFA) team, the World Cup went to Qatar rather than the United States. It’s the truth.”

When asked why he was opposed to Qatar hosting the finals, Blatter said: “It’s too small a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for that.”

Blatter said FIFA had responded to widespread accusations that Qatar had mistreated migrant workers, who helped build the World Cup stadiums and infrastructure, when he was still president.

“When discussions about the conditions on the construction sites in Qatar arose after the award, we in FIFA supplemented the rules in 2012,” he said.

“Since then, social criteria and human rights have been taken into account in the award process. That was late, too late. But we did it.”

Blatter stepped down from his role as FIFA president in 2015 amid allegations he had sanctioned an illegal payment of £1.6million to the then UEFA president Platini.

FIFA initially banned Blatter for eight years, reduced to six, but in March 2021 he was handed a new ban for “various violations” of the governing body’s code of ethics, suspending him from football until 2028.

The PA news agency has approached FIFA for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media