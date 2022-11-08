Search

08 Nov 2022

Harry Kane in line for cup action as Tottenham dismiss thoughts of World Cup

Harry Kane in line for cup action as Tottenham dismiss thoughts of World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 4:08 PM

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini has refused to rule out Harry Kane from starting their Carabao Cup third round tie at Nottingham Forest, insisting it is not up to the club to rest the England captain ahead of the World Cup.

Kane has started every game for Spurs this season, missing just 14 minutes of action across both the Premier League and Champions League so far.

A trip to the City Ground in the Carabao Cup could therefore present Tottenham with a good chance to rest their talisman, but Stellini has said the 29-year-old is in contention to start in the East Midlands on Wednesday night.

“The decision (on whether to play Kane) Antonio will take tomorrow because it is too short a time from the last game to analyse which type of energy the players can use in the next game,” Stellini said.

“Antonio will speak with all the players and take the right decision for the team but it is an important game and an important competition and we want to win.

“I want to see Harry Kane in every game. The decision is up to Antonio but I love football and I love to see talented players and Harry Kane is a talented player and in every competition I hope to see him play for Tottenham.”

With Kane set to lead England into the World Cup just 12 days after the Carabao Cup tie and with a tricky Premier League trip to Newcastle to come in between, a rest against Forest could help the Three Lions when they get their tournament under way.

Stellini, however, insists Conte and his coaching staff will do what is best for Tottenham and not for England.

“We don’t have to think about the World Cup, it is not our job,” he added.

“Our job is to take care of our players and to try to use them to reach our targets but also to save the players.

“We are not crazy! We have to take the right decision with the players sometimes.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media