Maxwel Cornet to miss West Ham’s cup clash with Blackburn

Maxwel Cornet is West Ham’s only injury absentee for the Carabao Cup visit of Blackburn.
David Moyes is expected to name a strong side, although World Cup-bound players like Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta will probably sit out.
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini are all likely to start.
Blackburn defender Ashley Phillips is available for the first time since suffering an injury in training last month.
Rovers lie second in the Sky Bet Championship and boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will rotate his squad.
Bradley Dack is included despite his red card playing for the Under-21s on Sunday.
West Ham provisional squad: Areola, Coufal, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Randolph, Ashby, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Benrahma, Scamacca.
Blackburn provisional squad: Kaminski, Ayala, Hyam, Pickering, Phillips, Brittain, Morton, Travis, Hedges, Dolan, Szmodics, Vale, Brereton, Gallagher, Wharton, Dack, Pears, Garrett, Carter, Buckley, Hirst, Edun, Markanday.
