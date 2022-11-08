Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace.
The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
Joelinton is available after suspension and keeper Karl Darlow, defender Matt Targett, midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Elliot Anderson and frontmen Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood are among those hoping for a chance if Howe shuffles his pack, but Paul Dummett (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf) and Alexander Isak (thigh) are still out.
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has vowed to play his “best team” for the tie.
Vieira wants to take the competition seriously and says he will not rotate his side for the long trip north.
James McArthur, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and Nathan Ferguson are likely to remain unavailable as they continue to rehab their injuries.
Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Darlow, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood, Saint-Maximin.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Zaha, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Goodman.
