Search

08 Nov 2022

James Milner set to return to Liverpool squad for Carabao Cup clash with Derby

James Milner set to return to Liverpool squad for Carabao Cup clash with Derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 4:49 PM

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is set to return to the squad for the Carabao Cup visit of Derby.

The 36-year-old was forced to sit out Sunday’s win over Tottenham due to concussion protocols but is likely to be included in a much-changed side to face League One opponents.

Players like back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, defenders Calvin Ramsay and Nat Phillips, and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to be given their chance alongside youngsters like Stefan Bajcetic, who has already had a taste of first-team action this season.

Forward David McGoldrick is set to return for Derby after missing the weekend’s FA Cup draw against Torquay through illness.

Midfielder Conor Hourihane is pushing for a start after returning as a substitute on Sunday but defender Eiran Cashin is suspended, pending an appeal, after being sent off against Torquay.

Jason Knight could be back after ankle and knee problems but Curtis Davies, James Chester and Tom Barkhuizen are all set to miss out.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Nunez, Gordon, Adrian, Davies, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Blair, Clark, Musialowski, Cain, Doak.

Derby provisional squad: Wildsmith, Smith, Stearman, Forsyth, Roberts, Hourihane, Bird, Mendez-Laing, McGoldrick, Dobbin, Collins, Thompson, Loach, Aghatise, Oduroh, Sibley, Rooney, Osula, Knight.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media