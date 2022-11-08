Search

08 Nov 2022

Kalvin Phillips returns to Manchester City squad for Chelsea clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 4:54 PM

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to make his return to the matchday squad when Manchester City host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

While Phillips, who boss Pep Guardiola has said will be among the substitutes, could make his first appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery in September, right-back Kyle Walker will not be involved as he continues his recovery from a groin operation.

Joao Cancelo is suspended following his red card in the 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Erling Haaland, the matchwinner off the bench at the weekend after two games out due to illness and a foot problem, plays any part, with Guardiola having said the striker’s condition is “not perfect still”.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is a doubt after picking up a foot injury.

Edouard Mendy will continue in goal with Kepa Arrizabalaga still sidelined by a tear in his plantar fascia, the tissue connecting the heel bone and the toes.

Reece James (knee), Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka (both hamstring) remain out.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Ebrand, Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer, Haaland, Alvarez, Mahrez.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz.

