No new injury worries for Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Brighton

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to host Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Boss Mikel Arteta could use the game as an opportunity to shuffle his pack with the likes of Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah pushing for starts.
Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (muscular) are out.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi also has no new fitness worries.
Goalkeeper Jason Steele, who kept a clean sheet in the previous round against Forest Green, will make just his second appearance of the season in place of Robert Sanchez.
Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck could start after returning from injury to feature from the bench in the win at Wolves.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Hein, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Elneny, Lokonga, Xhaka, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Mitoma, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill.
