Keanu Baccus expected to be fit for St Mirren’s visit of St Johnstone

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has a dead leg but should be fit for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.
Scott Tanser should be fully fit now after suffering the effects of a recent car crash.
Fellow defender Richard Tait remains out with a groin problem.
St Johnstone hope to have goalkeeper Remi Matthews and skipper Liam Gordon back after they missed the 2-1 win over Rangers.
Matthews hopes to shake off a hip knock while Gordon has recovered from illness.
Callum Booth is pushing for a return following an Achilles injury but Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) are unlikely to return before the World Cup.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.