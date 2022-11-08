Search

08 Nov 2022

Ben Stokes trusts England’s security chief with his life ahead of Pakistan tour

Ben Stokes trusts England’s security chief with his life ahead of Pakistan tour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

Ben Stokes suggested the guidance of England security chief Reg Dickason will decide whether the upcoming Test tour to Pakistan goes ahead after last week’s gun attack that injured Imran Khan.

The former Pakistan cricket captain, who was ousted as Prime Minister in April, was wounded in the leg when shots were fired on his convoy during a rally last Thursday in the Punjab region of Wazirabad.

One person was killed in the attack as Khan escaped serious injury, but England fast bowler Mark Wood admitted he was “worried” about the unrest as he is part of the squad set to land in Pakistan on November 26 for a three-Test series.

While it is understood the England and Wales Cricket Board is constantly monitoring the threat level, the final say may be up to its long-term advisor Dickason, who has Test captain Stokes’ backing.

Dickason, currently with England at the T20 World Cup in Australia, travelled to Pakistan before Khan was shot and it may be the case that he heads back soon to assess whether the tour remains viable.

If he gives the green light, and it is understood England’s plans to tour Pakistan remain unchanged, then Stokes says he and his team-mates will go along with that advice.

“Obviously what happened there last week was a bit of a shock to see but Reg Dickason has been out there,” said Stokes, currently in Adelaide ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against India on Thursday.

“He’s been the main (security) man for England for many years now. In my opinion he’s the best man to assess the situation. So we can’t really comment on anything until we’ve got all the information back from Reg.

“But whatever Reg comes back with, the players and the people going out on that tour 100 per cent trust him because he’s a man you trust with your life, Reg.”

England went back to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 just a few weeks ago to contest seven T20s, having contentiously pulled out of last year’s trip.

Bulletproof buses, dedicated security teams, additional uniformed and plain clothes police and snipers were all on hand to make sure the tour passed off without incident.

England’s Test series is scheduled to start on December 1 in Rawalpindi before matches in Multan from December 9-13 and Karachi from December 17-21.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media