Five-star Eastleigh come from behind to sink 10-man Maidstone

Eastleigh made it back-to-back league wins after beating 10-man Maidstone 5-2.
The Stones scored two quick goals in the first half, but captain Gavin Hoyte was dismissed early in the second half, allowing the Spitfires to come from behind and seal three points.
Danny Whitehall opened the scoring for Eastleigh when he nodded home from close-range in the 16th minute.
Maidstone equalised in the 37th minute when Ryan Galvin stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, and they turned the game around just two minutes later when Reiss Greenidge headed home from a corner to take the lead.
Hoyte was sent off in the 50th minute and the Spitfires were awarded a penalty, with Tristan Abrahams converting from the spot to level six minutes after the break.
The Hampshire side made the extra man count and retook the lead when substitute Vincent Harper tapped in from a low cross in the 63rd minute.
Ousseynou Cisse added a fourth for the Spitfires in the 72nd minute, heading in at the back post from Whitehall’s cross and an own goal from Greenidge two minutes from time wrapped up three points for the hosts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.