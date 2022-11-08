Search

08 Nov 2022

Lincoln on right side of cup upset as Bristol City dumped out

Lincoln on right side of cup upset as Bristol City dumped out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 10:51 PM

Lincoln bounced back from FA Cup embarrassment to storm into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Championship club Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The League One side took a seventh-minute lead when midfielder Matty Virtue was allowed time and space 25 yards out to the left of goal and netted with a sweetly struck right-footed drive.

It was 2-0 on 15 minutes as Ben House robbed young defender Joe Low, making his first start for the Robins, and ran through to slot home from inside the box.

Four minutes into the second half Lincoln were in dreamland as Paudie O’Connor headed the third from virtually on the goal line after a free-kick was not dealt with.

Substitute Tommy Conway shot home from close range on 80 minutes after his initial effort had been saved to give the home side hope.

But Lincoln, dumped out of the FA Cup by non-League Chippenham at the weekend, were in no mood to surrender their advantage and defended their box strongly to clinch a memorable win.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson gave a debut to 20-year-old French goalkeeper Stefan Bajic, also naming Low and 19-year-old midfielder Dylan Kadji in the starting line-up. Sixteen-year-old Elijah Morrison was on the bench.

The Championship side made a sluggish start and were punished by the two early strikes from a much sharper-looking Lincoln.

It took Bristol 23 minutes to get an effort on target, Mark Sykes’ far-post header parried for a corner by Carl Rushworth.

Seconds later they should have pulled one back, Antoine Semenyo shooting badly wide from a great chance 12 yards out.

After that, Lincoln defended with little difficulty to the half-time whistle, which was greeted by loud booing from the home supporters who had seen their team turn in an insipid display.

Pearson reacted by making three changes at the break, sending on Zak Vyner, Joe Williams and Tommy Conway for Low, Timm Klose and Sykes.

Still his side looked way off the pace and O’Connor’s goal left them a mountain to climb. It could have been four as Bajic made a diving save to deny House.

Semenyo blasted over from another good chance and Conway had a shot blocked before Pearson made a fourth change, replacing Kadji with Alex Scott.

Conway’s goal after Rushworth had parried his first shot lifted Bristol spirits and Chris Martin fired wide with the goal at his mercy from a Conway cross.

Lincoln had to defend strongly against incessant late pressure. But the hosts deserved nothing, having given away poor goals and been guilty of some wretched finishing.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media