MK Dons breeze past Morecambe and into next round of Carabao Cup

MK Dons moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by comfortably seeing off fellow League One strugglers Morecambe 2-0 at Stadium MK.

Goals from Warren O’Hora and Matthew Dennis were enough for the Dons to progress in a second cup competition in four days, as the Shrimps offered next to nothing in reply.

MK Dons ought to have led early on as Tennai Watson was denied by Connor Ripley, who then saved from Ethan Robson before Jack Tucker’s rebound trickled against the post.

But their pressure paid off after 18 minutes as centre-back O’Hora buried a sweetly-struck volley in off the post after Morecambe failed to clear Robson’s corner.

Five minutes into the second half, the Dons doubled their lead when half-time substitute Dennis ran onto Darragh Burns’ pass and finished past Ripley despite being pulled back by Ferrand Rawson.

Dennis almost had a quick second when his shot was parried by Ripley before Bradley Johnson bent an effort just wide on what was a straightforward evening for the hosts.