08 Nov 2022

Mansfield slip to second straight home defeat as 10-man Bradford take the spoils

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:11 PM

Mansfield fell to a second straight home defeat as fellow promotion hopefuls Bradford took all three points from a pulsating encounter which finished 2-1.

After a slow start, City forced a double save from Stags keeper Christy Pym who blocked efforts from Scott Banks and Tyreik Wright.

Two minutes later the Bantams led when Brad Halliday’s low cross was cleared only as far as skipper Richie Smallwood who smashed the ball home first time from 14 yards out.

Alex Gilliead nearly doubled the lead late in the half but Pym was able to gather easily.

Halliday curled just wide for City early in the second half, before a fine solo goal by Andy Cook against his former club doubled their lead, cutting inside and beating James Perch before drilling low into the corner of the net.

City then saw Matty Platt sent off for a second bookable offence, Mansfield quickly reducing the arrears when Will Swan netted from close range after Elliott Hewitt’s header from a corner was parried.

And despite lots of late pressure from the hosts, City held on to claim a hard-earned win.

