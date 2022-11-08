Search

09 Nov 2022

It’s been a bit of a carnage day – Gillingham upset the odds to beat Brentford

It’s been a bit of a carnage day – Gillingham upset the odds to beat Brentford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 12:03 AM

Neil Harris revealed Gillingham had to walk the last part of their journey to Brentford before running away with a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The League Two Gills stunned their top-flight hosts with a 6-5 win on penalties after battling to a 1-1 draw.

Ivan Toney’s early goal put the Bees ahead but Gillingham hit back through a 73rd-minute header from substitute Mikael Mandron.

And after 11 successful spot-kicks Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard crashed his penalty against the crossbar to send the underdogs through.

It made it all the more memorable a day for the Kent club given the circumstances surrounding their arrival, which meant kick-off was delayed by 20 minutes.

“We had to walk here, we had to climb over barriers and help each other get over fences,” said Gills boss Harris.

“We got to about a quarter of a mile from Chiswick Roundabout and we got stuck. Fortunately we had a tactics board on the bus.

“But we couldn’t move and they couldn’t get a police escort to us. So we got in touch with the officials and decided to walk – probably about a 10-minute walk.

“And we had to leave two hours early this morning because of protestors. It’s been a bit of a carnage day.

“It’s a memorable night because of the performance, but also because of the factors surrounding it.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank picked a strong team including England World Cup hopeful Toney, who did at least have the chance to showcase his nerveless penalty technique in the shoot-out one last time before Gareth Southgate names his squad.

“First of all congratulations to Gillingham, it’s well done by them,” said Frank.

“I don’t think you could doubt that I wanted to win with the team I put out. But Gillingham did their job very well, they took their chance and they were spotless in the penalty shoot-out.

“It is very frustrating. We wanted to go far in the competition. But this is cup football and why we love cup football. That’s why there are so many stories in the cup. That’s the ‘beauty’ of it, and I hope Gillingham enjoy it.”

Asked if he had spoken to Damsgaard, Frank added: “I gave him a hug, that’s it. He will feel down, but he will learn from this. “

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media