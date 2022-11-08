Search

09 Nov 2022

Qualification is everything for Ben Garner as Charlton hold off Stevenage

09 Nov 2022 12:43 AM

Ben Garner was thrilled Charlton are in the hat for the Carabao Cup fourth round after squeaking past Stevenage on penalties after it finished 1-1 at the Lamex Stadium.

Joe Wollacott produced a superb save to deny Jake Taylor after eight flawless spot-kicks, leaving Scott Fraser to smash home and earn a 5-4 shoot-out win.

But it was Chuks Aneke who first rescued the League One side, rifling in at the near post in the 87th minute after a first-half Luke Norris penalty had given the hosts the lead.

Garner praised his League Two opponents for a tremendous performance but was delighted with his own side for continuing to press until the end.

“It was a really tough game,” said Garner. “It’s a difficult place to come and Stevenage were really good at what they do.

“But I was really pleased how we kept pushing in the second half and we created a couple of good opportunities, especially off set-pieces.

“It was fantastic that Chuks got the goal and then we were pushing to get a winner.

“Ultimately (getting through) is the key thing. With cup competitions, sometimes you have to do it the long way or the hard way, but the important thing is that you get through. You can see that in the mentality in the group.”

As for the team he would like to face in the fourth round, Garner is not looking for an easy ride.

“A team as big as possible to be honest!” he said. “We’ll take what we get obviously but I’d love to give those supporters a huge tie against a Premier League side, home or away.”

Boro boss Steve Evans was adamant Charlton defender Richard Chin should have been sent off after his handball gave away the 22nd-minute penalty, and the manner of the defeat also rankled.

“The penalty’s a strange one to me,” said Evans. “People are saying Chin is not in control of the ball. Well he’s about to take a touch and pass it to the goalkeeper, how more in control of the ball do you need to be for it to be a red?

“I’m hurting, and I’m sure the chairman who watched it live will be hurting, and all the people behind the scenes, the catering, the stewards, all of us will be hurting.

“We should be through, but we’re not. That’s the nature of the cup, and it’ll be the same when we go to King’s Lynn.

“It’s disappointing when it ends the way it did, but you have to take that pain over the 24 or 48 hours, come back in and get ready for another big game on Saturday.”

