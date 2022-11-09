Henderson sets sights on Warwick for Jonbon’s fencing bow

Nicky Henderson’s top-class hurdler Jonbon is poised to make his eagerly-anticipated debut over fences at Warwick on Wednesday.

A full-brother to the mighty Douvan, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old won four of his five starts over the smaller obstacles last season – his only defeat coming at the hands of stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Jonbon bounced back to winning ways in a Grade One at Aintree the following month and is all set to make his seasonal reappearance next week.

Speaking on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast, Henderson confirmed he will not take up his entry at Exeter on Monday and will instead head to Warwick 48 hours later.

⚡️ ELECTRIC! JONBON edges out EL FABIOLO in the @betway Top Novices' Hurdle. Another dramatic finish 😮‍💨#RandoxGrandNational pic.twitter.com/Gbt5q4nYot — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 8, 2022

He said: “He’s going to go to Warwick. I think JP has got another one (entered at Exeter) and Warwick over two miles will be fine.

“His schooling has been very good. It’s quite tight because the plan is to try to get to the Henry VIII (at Sandown), which is two and a half weeks later. I think that’ll be all right for him.”

The Seven Barrows handler on Tuesday entered both Constitution Hill and Epatante for the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on November 26.

As expected, the Coral Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday week remains the preferred comeback target for Constitution Hill, though, leaving Epatante to bid for a third win in the north east.

“We’ve put Constitution Hill in (at Newcastle) because if for any reason Ascot was abandoned or the horsebox breaks down on the way there, at least we’ve still got the Fighting Fifth up our sleeve,” the trainer added.

“(But) the plan is for Epatante to go to the Fighting Fifth and he goes to Ascot – that is the definite plan.”