Manchester United’s Raphael Varane named in France World Cup squad

Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles.
The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.
But France boss Didier Deschamps has gambled on Varane’s fitness and included him in his 25-man party.
Midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are absent through injury, while United forward Anthony Martial and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have missed out.
