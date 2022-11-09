Search

10 Nov 2022

Steve Cotterill left cursing points dropped after Shrewsbury’s draw with Oxford

Steve Cotterill left cursing points dropped after Shrewsbury’s draw with Oxford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 11:50 PM

Steve Cotterill reflected on what could have been as his Shrewsbury side were left to rue taking just a point against Oxford United.

Matt Pennington’s third goal of the season hauled his side level in the second half after Cameron Brannagan’s opener inside 15 minutes.

The point hauled Shrewsbury up to 10th in Sky Bet League One.

“We did enough to win it, 100 per cent,” said Cotterill. “I’m slightly disappointed we haven’t won the game. They’re a good team but tonight is the best we’ve been against them, so we look like we’ve moved on again against them and I thought we deserved to win.

“The goal was against the run of play, long ball, he (Brannagan) gets on the second ball very well and then he gets a deflection past Marko. Those sort of things happen.

“But I thought we were very good and were the better team. The saves their goalkeeper has made, the blocks they’ve made in their box to cut out blocks or shots… I thought we were really good and we were full value for three points.

“I’m really pleased with the boys and pleased with the impact the subs had when they came on as well. That’s what you want and I’m pleased for all of them.”

Karl Robinson praised his depleted Oxford side that saw Djavan Anderson break his hand in the opening minutes of the clash before on-loan striker Kyle Joseph was taken off on a stretcher following a full-blooded challenge by Tom Flanagan.

“You come away from home, I think we’ve showed a tremendous level of energy,” said Robinson. “We’re in a little bit of a moment where we need that fight and sometimes we get criticised for playing well and getting beat, then when we play a bit doggy, a bit aggressive and a bit fighty and get a point, we get criticised as well.

“Sometimes we’ve got to respect what it took tonight from the players’ effort. The two centre-backs and the goalkeeper were sensational. I think the two man-of-the-matches were the two goalkeepers, they were probably the best two people on the pitch.”

Flanagan’s challenge on Joseph provided a strong talking point of the first half.

“I don’t have any criticism. The problem with Kyle is his foot was planted. In the world we live in today people are looking for a line from me.

“I know Tom Flanagan and he was the first person in our dressing room at the end of the game to see how he was. I know Tom as a person and he doesn’t do that on purpose. He’s aggressive, always and he certainly would have been there, but not with any malice.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media