Search

10 Nov 2022

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson annoyed at St Johnstone’s late, late show

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson annoyed at St Johnstone’s late, late show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 12:24 AM

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was left frustrated after conceding an equaliser to St Johnstone in the sixth minute of injury time.

Nicky Clark’s overhead kick earned the Perth side a point after St Mirren had moved in front thanks to goals from Greg Kiltie and Mark O’Hara.

Graham Carey had scored first for the visitors who also had Alex Mitchell sent off in the second half.

Referee Euan Anderson had signalled for there to be five minutes added on after the regulation 90 minutes and then played an additional minute on top of that.

Robinson said: “Six minutes added time is when there’s a real serious injury and people are getting medical treatment. I didn’t see that. I don’t know where that came from.

“I asked Euan and he explained it to me. He said it was stop-start and he needed to put that extra time on. But there were only two minutes added on in the first half when there was a VAR decision. It doesn’t really make sense to me.”

A victory would have lifted St Mirren into fourth place but Robinson couldn’t be overly critical of his players.

He added: “It’s tough to take. I thought the boys were terrific in horrible conditions. We played very well considering. They went down to 10 men and were very difficult to break down.

“What a goal it was to break them down and then we’re five seconds from sitting in fourth place at the end. But we’ve got the same points as fifth.

“I’ve been told it’s the best start for 30-odd years for St Mirren after this amount of games. So we have to have realism and remember what we are and how far we’ve come.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admitted he got carried away with his celebrations after Clark’s strike ensured they left Paisley with a point.

He said: “I thought we started the second half a little better and controlled the game until the sending off. But that changed it and then Mark scores a wonder goal. We just had to take it on the chin.

“You saw that never-say-die attitude from the players. I probably over celebrated a goal a little bit too much. I don’t normally do that but I was just delighted to get a point.

“We’d had a man sent off so my blood was boiling at that point. But finally Ali Crawford put a great ball in and it was an unbelievable finish. We worked really hard and I think we got what we deserved.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media