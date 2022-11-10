Richard Nartey pushing to start for Salford against AFC Wimbledon

Richard Nartey is pushing for a first Salford start since August against AFC Wimbledon.

The defender, who has recently returned from injury, has been an unused substitute in the last two games against Peterborough and Rochdale.

Kevin Berkoe also returned to the bench for the 1-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat to Dale in midweek and is hoping for some involvement on Saturday.

Stevie Mallan, Conor McAleny and Liam Shephard are all making positive progress but Jason Lowe remains out.

The Dons are likely to be unchanged following their impressive win over leaders Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Ethan Chislett started in place of Courtney Senior in the 2-0 triumph and will be looking to retain his place in the starting XI.

Kyle Hudlin returned to the bench against Orient and should again be in the squad, while long-term absentee David Fisher will be hoping for some minutes.

Lee Brown (calf) is still out for the visitors, as is Will Nightingale.