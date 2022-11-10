Carlisle have Jon Mellish back from suspension for Walsall clash

Carlisle have Jon Mellish back as they look to tighten up their defence for the visit of Walsall.
Mellish served a one-game ban in midweek and his presence was missed in a 3-3 draw at Harrogate.
Boss Paul Simpson has options up front, with Jack Stretton fit again after an ankle injury to vie for a recall.
Joel Senior, Jamie Devitt and Brennan Dickenson remain out.
Walsall are likely to stick to a trusted method after registering three wins in a row.
Boss Michael Flynn has made just one change to his XI in that sequence, recalling Brandon Comley in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Wycombe.
Taylor Allen, Oisin McEntee and Douglas James-Taylor are among those waiting for chances.
The Saddlers are set to continue without a substitute keeper following Adam Przybek’s departure, leaving defender Peter Clarke as the nominated stand-in.
