10 Nov 2022

Jordan Roberts back from suspension for Stevenage against Hartlepool

10 Nov 2022 12:35 PM

Jordan Roberts returns from suspension as Stevenage look to move on from their midweek penalty heartbreak with a positive result against Hartlepool in Sky Bet League Two.

Forward Roberts sat out the dramatic 1-1 Carabao Cup clash with Charlton that the Addicks edged 5-4 following a shoot-out.

Aaron Chapman was the losing goalkeeper in that showdown but could keep Taye Ashby-Hammond out of the line-up again when Pools visit. Striker Jamie Reid was an unused substitute after sitting out the midweek game and could struggle to start.

Saxon Earley and Dean Campbell made second-half appearances off the bench and will hope for more involvement as Steve Evans’ second-placed Boro look to boost their wobbling league form after winning only one of their last four matches.

Alex Lacey added to Hartlepool’s worsening injury crisis when he was forced off during last Saturday’s FA Cup first-round draw with Solihull.

The centre-back suffered a potentially serious impact injury against Moors, with full-back David Ferguson absent from the game after joining Rollin Menayese, Jamie Sterry (calf) and Mouhamed Niang (hamstring) in the treatment room when he took a training-ground knock.

There was some good news for defender Menayese, however, when a second scan on his ankle revealed no further damage and his rehabilitation continues. Midfielders Mark Shelton (calf) and Tom Crawford (ankle) are unavailable.

Pools boss Keith Curle’s primary concerns are in defence – with Euan Murray and Reghan Tumilty his only senior options – and three academy players were in the squad at Solihull. Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Joe Kitching might now push to start at the Lamex Stadium, while at a push Clarke Oduor and Mohamad Sylla could be asked to fill in at the back.

