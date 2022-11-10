Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland.

Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea.

Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be out until after the World Cup, although Roberts returned to training at the end of October.

Nico Gordon is nearing a return to first-team action after playing for the under-21s last week.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans is set to return to the starting XI against Birmingham.

Evans started on the bench for the 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff and was unable to inspire a comeback after coming on in the 57th minute.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will be forced into at least one further change as Luke O’Nien is suspended after collecting his fifth booking against Cardiff.

Trai Hume is in contention to start and Alex Pritchard could also return to the starting line-up.